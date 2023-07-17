Comedian Ronny Chieng to have a one-night Singapore show in September
The comedian will be performing at The Star Theatre.
Prepare to laugh out loud on Sep 13 as comedian Ronny Chieng returns to Singapore for a one-night show at The Star Theatre.
Presales for Chieng's show will start at 10am on Tuesday (Jul 18) and end at 11.59pm that same day via Sistic.
To receive the presale link, you'll need to sign up for Now/Live's mailing list before 10pm on Monday. Your presale link will be emailed out at 9am on Tuesday.
General sales will then start at 10am on Wednesday. Details of the ticket prices and categories have yet to be announced.
The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings actor was born in Malaysia and grew up in Singapore. The comedian was a correspondent on The Daily Show and has starred in numerous specials and TV shows, including Disney+'s American Born Chinese.
In 2019, Chieng spoke to CNA Lifestyle about his life in Singapore and shared his love for local hawker food.