Comedian Ronny Chieng to have a one-night Singapore show in September

The comedian will be performing at The Star Theatre.

Ronny Chieng attends the unveiling of the Canada’s Walk of Fame 2022 commemorative plaque for Just For Laughs induction for Arts & Entertainment during the 2022 Canada's Walk of Fame Gala at Beanfield Centre, Exhibition Place on December 03, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images/AFP
Mathew Tsang / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
17 Jul 2023 10:00AM
Prepare to laugh out loud on Sep 13 as comedian Ronny Chieng returns to Singapore for a one-night show at The Star Theatre.

Presales for Chieng's show will start at 10am on Tuesday (Jul 18) and end at 11.59pm that same day via Sistic.

(Photo: Now/Live Asia)

To receive the presale link, you'll need to sign up for Now/Live's mailing list before 10pm on Monday. Your presale link will be emailed out at 9am on Tuesday.

General sales will then start at 10am on Wednesday. Details of the ticket prices and categories have yet to be announced.

The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings actor was born in Malaysia and grew up in Singapore. The comedian was a correspondent on The Daily Show and has starred in numerous specials and TV shows, including Disney+'s American Born Chinese. 

In 2019, Chieng spoke to CNA Lifestyle about his life in Singapore and shared his love for local hawker food.

Source: CNA/hq

