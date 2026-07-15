Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib Razak, files lawsuit against comedian Harith Iskander over stand-up show

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has filed a defamation lawsuit against popular comedian Harith Iskander over what she claims to be "body shaming" remarks.

In her lawsuit, filed in June, Rosmah alleged that Harith had compared her to Malaysian horror figures during a comedy show in January this year.

Clips of Harith's set had previously circulated on social media platform TikTok, garnering thousands of views.

Said Rosmah in her statement of claim: "The defendant made a statement to the effect that someone who looked in the rearview mirror while driving on a dark road would see something frightening.

"After that, the defendant displayed my image to the audience, which clearly depicted me as something terrifying."