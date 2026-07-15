Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib Razak, files lawsuit against comedian Harith Iskander over stand-up show
Rosmah filed the lawsuit in June, claiming that Harith had defamed her during a comedy routine in Melaka in January this year.
Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has filed a defamation lawsuit against popular comedian Harith Iskander over what she claims to be "body shaming" remarks.
In her lawsuit, filed in June, Rosmah alleged that Harith had compared her to Malaysian horror figures during a comedy show in January this year.
Clips of Harith's set had previously circulated on social media platform TikTok, garnering thousands of views.
Said Rosmah in her statement of claim: "The defendant made a statement to the effect that someone who looked in the rearview mirror while driving on a dark road would see something frightening.
"After that, the defendant displayed my image to the audience, which clearly depicted me as something terrifying."
She added that the defamatory statement was intended to "sully [her] reputation and standing as a public figure, wife to the sixth prime minister of Malaysia, the patron of various charities and associations, and an individual who has received various awards and recognitions both domestically and internationally".
As such, Rosmah is seeking damages, an injunction to prevent the republishing and distribution "of the defamatory statement", as well as an apology.
Harith has since denied any ill intent in his statement of defence filed on Jul 9.
He further claimed that the TikTok post was published without his knowledge or consent and did not reflect the full context of his comedy performance.