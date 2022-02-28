Yanxi Palace stars, lots of food: Why Royal Feast is the hottest Chinese historical drama right now

With the promise of lots of nice food, all those lovely costumes and the stars of the mega-hit Story Of Yanxi Palace front and centre, it’s hard not to see why the latest historical drama to come out of China is making waves.

Titled Royal Feast, the show premiered on Feb 22 on streaming platform Mango TV and has reportedly hit more than 400 million views within five day of its debut.

No doubt much of it has to do with its lead stars, Xu Kai and Wu Jinyan, who’ve reunited after playing the star-crossed lovers in the 2018 period drama, which also propelled a certain Singaporean actor named Lawrence Wong to fame.

The story, which was written by Yanxi Palace screenwriter Zhou Mo, revolves around Zhu Zhanji (played by Xu), the grandson of the Emperor and the next in line for the throne, and Yao Zijin (Wu), a young palace maid who eventually becomes the head chef at the imperial palace.