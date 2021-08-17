Rui En cooks her 'gor' Dennis Chew a surprise birthday meal

On Sunday (August 15), actress Rui En shared two videos on Instagram of herself cooking for radio DJ and TV host Dennis Chew, for his 48th birthday. The 40-year-old actress was on a mission to surprise Dennis, whom she refers to as "gor", or older brother, with a home-cooked meal.

The first part of the video is basically Rui En navigating Dennis’ kitchen chaotically, starting with her struggling to get the rice cooker on only to find out that she didn't plug it in.

Her cooking adventures got a little smoother after she pulled up a YouTube tutorial but it took a turn for the worse when she accidentally poured away her mushroom sauce, which was crucial for a dish.

Throughout the videos, the actress repeated that this was the first time she was doing this for a guy. “I can’t believe this,” she quipped, “I've never ever done this for any of my boyfriends.”

Dennis responded to that in Mandarin: “So if you want to be Rui En’s boyfriend, you have to know how to do household chores as she messes up the whole place when she cooks.”