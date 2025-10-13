Singaporean actress Rui En opens up about battle with depression
In an interview with Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, Rui En shared that in 2024, her emotions "hit a low point" and she fell into depression.
Singaporean actress Rui En recently opened up about her battle with depression. In an interview with Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the 44-year-old shared that her emotions "hit a low point" in 2024 and she fell into depression.
According to the CLIF star, the episode wasn't her first encounter with depression but it was the first time where she woke up "feeling utter despair and helplessness". During that period, Rui En also said that she suffered from insomnia and poor appetite.
“It didn’t become serious overnight; it was gradual,” recounted Rui En to Lianhe Zaobao. “From the time I realised my mood was low to when I came out of it, it took about six months.”
She added: “My chest was tight all the time, it was painful. So I’m really grateful that I recovered within half a year. Because I know how hard it is, I want to promote mental health awareness and let others going through it know they’re not alone.”
These days, Rui En has been using her platforms to spotlight wellness issues through chats with various health professionals and celebrities including Kit Chan, Taufik Batisah and Abigail Lee, the founder of counselling centre Healing Hearts.
In September, she partnered with premium Singaporean tea brand Gryphon to launch mooncakes, with part of the proceeds from the sale going to an 80-year-old widower who has dedicated his life to caring for his adult daughter with special needs.
Rui En, whose last acting project was the 2023 drama Oppa, Saranghae, said that at first, her break from acting made her question her identity. But now, she states that the slower work pace has allowed her to breathe again and explore new things.
“When I leave this world one day, how will people remember me?” she said. “I’ve done many things but it doesn’t feel enough. I want to help others.”