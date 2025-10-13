Singaporean actress Rui En opens up about battle with depression

Singaporean actress Rui En recently opened up about her battle with depression. In an interview with Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the 44-year-old shared that her emotions "hit a low point" in 2024 and she fell into depression.

According to the CLIF star, the episode wasn't her first encounter with depression but it was the first time where she woke up "feeling utter despair and helplessness". During that period, Rui En also said that she suffered from insomnia and poor appetite.

“It didn’t become serious overnight; it was gradual,” recounted Rui En to Lianhe Zaobao. “From the time I realised my mood was low to when I came out of it, it took about six months.”

She added: “My chest was tight all the time, it was painful. So I’m really grateful that I recovered within half a year. Because I know how hard it is, I want to promote mental health awareness and let others going through it know they’re not alone.”