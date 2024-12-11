Fans of cosplayer Rurusama pay upwards of S$20 to interact with her at Singapore Comic Con

It was recently reported that 25-year-old content creator Rurusama was offering fan interaction for a price at Singapore Comic Con 2024, which took place on Dec 7 and 8.

For example, paying S$1,000 (US$745) will grant you the opportunity to look at her feet under the table. For S$50, she will corner you against a wall, and for S$20 you can get her to slap you across the face.

And that was what she delivered over the weekend at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.