Fans of cosplayer Rurusama pay upwards of S$20 to interact with her at Singapore Comic Con
Some also queued over an hour just to spend time with the 25-year-old.
It was recently reported that 25-year-old content creator Rurusama was offering fan interaction for a price at Singapore Comic Con 2024, which took place on Dec 7 and 8.
For example, paying S$1,000 (US$745) will grant you the opportunity to look at her feet under the table. For S$50, she will corner you against a wall, and for S$20 you can get her to slap you across the face.
And that was what she delivered over the weekend at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.
In an Instagram reel shared by Rurusama, the cosplayer was seen wearing a low-cut purple outfit and mingling with her fans at her Rurubooth.
One of the clips showed her stomping towards a fanboy and then cornering him by slamming her hand against the wall as he backs into it.
She also gave a fan a head massage and shared a Pocky stick with two fans while looking at them directly in the eyes. Those fan services were priced at S$20 and S$50, respectively.
It was, however, not revealed if anyone actually paid the S$1,000 to see her feet or to get a strand of her hair.
In a separate video shared on Mediacorp's Instagram, a fan shared that he had queued for almost an hour just to spend time with the cosplayer.
One fan praised Rurusama for being a "really down-to-earth" person, while another lamented that his interaction with her was "too damn short".
"The initial high-five, that [physical] contact... I'm not washing my hands today," gushed said fan.
This story was originally published in 8Days.