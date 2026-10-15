Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

Actor and comedian Russell Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters, was a ruthless predator who raped or abused six women to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite, prosecutors said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Brand, 51, the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

He denies all the accusations and will set out his defence in court at a later date.

"Today I feel blessed," he said as he arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court. "I feel of course concerned but hopeful that this process will lead to good outcomes for everybody involved."

DESIRE WAS INDISCRIMINATE, PROSECUTOR TELLS COURT