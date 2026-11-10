UK comedian Russell Brand jailed for 10 years for rape, assault

"CELEBRATED"

A second woman, a 21-year-old fan he raped in 2009 after they met at one of his shows, told the court she had felt she simply would "not be believed" if she reported him.



"His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless," she said.



The hearing came as Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledged to be "relentless in making whatever improvements we can" to provide more support for victims.



Brand was cleared of two other alleged rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault. But he is facing further investigations after London police revealed rape allegations by two more women.



From Channel 4 to MTV and an eponymous primetime show on BBC Radio 2, the wild-haired comedian's obsession with sex and his no-holds barred delivery contributed to his notoriety.



Brand denied the charges, but he admitted to being "extremely promiscuous" and using his fame to "facilitate sexual access".