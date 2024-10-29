Popular comedian Russell Peters returning to Singapore in April 2025

There will be three presale sessions for Peters' shows.

Russell Peters will conduct an artiste presale from 10am to 11.59pm on Nov 5. To get in on this, you'll need to check out his official website.

Mastercard cardholders in Singapore have special access to presale tickets from 10am on Nov 6 to 10am on Nov 8. Tickets can be obtained via the Priceless website.

Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation presale from 12pm to 11.59pm on Nov 8.

Tickets will then be made available to the public from 10am on Nov 11 via Ticketmaster.