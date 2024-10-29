Popular comedian Russell Peters returning to Singapore in April 2025
Peters will be staging two shows at The Star Theatre as part of his Relax world tour.
Is somebody gonna get hurt real bad? Iconic stand-up comedian Russell Peters will be making his highly-anticipated return to Singapore in April 2025 – two years after his last show in the country.
The 54-year-old will be performing at The Star Theatre for two nights, Apr 11 and 12, as part of his Relax world tour.
There will be three presale sessions for Peters' shows.
Russell Peters will conduct an artiste presale from 10am to 11.59pm on Nov 5. To get in on this, you'll need to check out his official website.
Mastercard cardholders in Singapore have special access to presale tickets from 10am on Nov 6 to 10am on Nov 8. Tickets can be obtained via the Priceless website.
Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation presale from 12pm to 11.59pm on Nov 8.
Tickets will then be made available to the public from 10am on Nov 11 via Ticketmaster.
Recently named one of Rolling Stone’s best comics of all time, Russell Peters is currently one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the world – having performed shows at the likes of Madison Square Garden, The Sydney Opera House and London’s O2 Arena.