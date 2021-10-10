Logo
Russia's Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage
"The performance was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave," the theatre's press service told the Interfax news agency.

A general view shows the empty hall of the Bolshoi Theatre (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

10 Oct 2021 09:19AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 09:19AM)
A performer at Russia's legendary Bolshoi Theatre was killed on Saturday in an accident on stage during an opera, the Moscow company said.

The theatre said the incident took place during a set change in Sadko, a 19th century opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

"The performance was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave," the theatre's press service told the Interfax news agency.

Moscow's Investigative Committee said in a statement it was probing the death of the 37-year-old male performer.

The committee did not reveal the name of the victim, but said he was injured and died before an ambulance arrived.

Citing a source, Interfax reported that the performer was crushed by a ramp during a set change.

The accident is not the first tragedy to strike Moscow's renowned theatre.

In 2013, a senior violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit.

Source: AFP

