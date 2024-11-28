Actor Ryan Lian addresses netizens who mocked him after being slashed: 'How badly do you all want to destroy me?'

According to Lian, he came across articles about the incident and was particularly bothered by comments left by netizens.

"Some people even left laughing emojis," he wrote.

"Usually when I head home from work, I don't interact with anyone. I won't even kill a single ant and neither have I ever jeopardised anyone's livelihood for my own benefit," he added.

The actor also asserted that he did not say a single bad thing about his attacker when speaking to reporters, yet somehow all the online hate was directed at him.

"How badly do you all want to destroy me?!" he said.

Ryan Lian, who has depression, also said: "I thought I was mentally ill and felt bad about it. Now I realised, it's the society that is sick."

In September, Lian was arrested after he was caught on video allegedly tampering with the electronic lock of his neighbour's home in Telok Blangah.

He later told Lianhe Zaobao that he spent five days in the Institute of Mental Health after his arrest.

