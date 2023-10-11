Ryan Reynolds thinks parents are 'much better equipped' to deal with their children these days

Ryan Reynolds thinks parents are "much better equipped" to handle their children these days.

The 46-year-old actor has four children with his wife Blake Lively and explained that these days, people are much more "self-aware" than they were during his own upbringing.

He told People: "I think it’s more about talking to them about everything. It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.

"I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigours of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in."

The Deadpool star went on to add that the whole family is "doing great" after welcoming the new arrival of his fourth child and joked that the whole house is a "zoo" but admitted that he and his wife wouldn't have had four children if they "didn't love" being parents.

He said: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. We're very excited. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble. It's a zoo over here. This is my office here and to be honest I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here!"