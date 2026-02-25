OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder teases new BTS album Arirang is "one of the most crazy things I've ever worked on"

OneRepublic's lead vocalist Ryan Tedder says BTS' forthcoming album Arirang is "one of the most crazy things I've ever worked on".

The songwriter to the stars – who has worked with a host of K-pop acts before, including Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together, and BTS member Jimin on his 2024 solo track Be Mine – has echoed producer Diplo's experience of working on the boy band's eagerly anticipated collection, which the latter teased will "shock the world".

Tedder told the audience during his opening slot at the band's From Asia, With Love concert at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Monday (Feb 23): “Most recently, I did a lot of work on the upcoming BTS album.

“It absolutely blew me away how talented they were, and I think it’s honestly one of the most crazy things I’ve ever worked on in my whole career. I know you’re going to love it.”