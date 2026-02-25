OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder teases new BTS album Arirang is "one of the most crazy things I've ever worked on"
Tedder also said he was blown away by how talented the BTS members are.
OneRepublic's lead vocalist Ryan Tedder says BTS' forthcoming album Arirang is "one of the most crazy things I've ever worked on".
The songwriter to the stars – who has worked with a host of K-pop acts before, including Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together, and BTS member Jimin on his 2024 solo track Be Mine – has echoed producer Diplo's experience of working on the boy band's eagerly anticipated collection, which the latter teased will "shock the world".
Tedder told the audience during his opening slot at the band's From Asia, With Love concert at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Monday (Feb 23): “Most recently, I did a lot of work on the upcoming BTS album.
“It absolutely blew me away how talented they were, and I think it’s honestly one of the most crazy things I’ve ever worked on in my whole career. I know you’re going to love it.”
Speaking to TMZ at the Fanatics Super Bowl party earlier this month, Diplo said of his work on Arirang: "I just feel so lucky because I've been working for three decades and to link up with a group like that, and have them trust me and do some awesome music... honestly, it's gonna shock the world. Craziest album ever."
Heaping praise on the vocals, he said: "Jungkook – no autotune. Perfect voice."
He declared: "For sure, it's gonna be the biggest thing I've ever done."
BTS have said they hope the record, which will be released on Mar 20, "transcends time and generations".
The album marks their first release in more than three years, and comes after each member completed his mandatory military service in South Korea.
The project takes its name from “Arirang”, the beloved Korean folk song recognised worldwide for its emotional pull and cultural importance. Often associated with themes of separation, reunion and shared longing, the song has endured for generations – making it a fitting touchstone for a record rooted in reflection and identity.
In their first global concert since completing their military service, a day after the release of Arirang, the group will hold a BTS The Comeback Live Arirang show, which will stream exclusively on Netflix on Mar 21. On top of that, parts of their upcoming tour kickstarting on Apr 9 will also be livestreamed.
In Singapore, cinema chains Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will have live screenings of the K-pop superstars' concerts at South Korea's Goyang Stadium and Japan's Tokyo Dome, as well as screenings of the concerts' reruns.
BTS is also set to stage a four-day concert in Singapore on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.