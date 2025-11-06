Itzy member Ryujin to star in upcoming film alongside Drive My Car actress Park Yu-rim

South Korean media outlets announced on Thursday (Nov 6) that Ryujin, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Itzy, will star in her first lead role in the upcoming film, Night On Earth. Set in a society thrown into chaos by the sudden appearance of a mutant jellyfish, the movie follows an avoidant man named Soo who starts to face life again after encountering people at an illegal clinic called Manbok Pension.

Ryujin, whose real name is Shin Ryu-jin, stars as Kang, an employee at the clinic who is described as "boyish on the outside with a warm and gentle heart". Also starring in the movie is actress Park Yu-rim, who previously made waves in the Academy Award-winning Japanese film, Drive My Car.

Night On Earth is co-produced by South Korean agency BH Entertainment – a company founded by Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun.

According to reports, Night On Earth has completed filming and is now in post-production, with plans for it to play at international film festivals as well as in theatres.