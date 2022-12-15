Stranger Things star Sadie Sink on having a big year in terms of career milestones

The smiley Texan has built an impressive resume first rooted in theatre, and now blossoming with The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s buzzy new film touted as Brendan Fraser’s comeback role as an obese English teacher whose health issues prompt him to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by Sink.

“This has definitely been a big year just in terms of career milestones,” she said. “It’s just nice to have these opportunities and to have kind of found acting at a young age and to be able to stick with it.”

Easily recognised by her flowy red locks, Sink said The Whale was not only a career opportunity, but an education.

“The whole project as a whole, I think, was a big moment for me, just in terms of becoming fully comfortable in front of a camera. I think it takes a really long time to do that. And especially for the more vulnerable scenes, you’re on set, the lights and everything … the stakes feel really high,” she said. “Through working on this, I think I really got comfortable with the help of Brendan and Darren. And that was, I think, a really educational experience for me, and I think I carried a lot with me after that on to Stranger Things.”

Sink was born in Brenham, Texas, a small country town with a Blue Bell Ice Cream Factory that's a field trip destination for Houston-area elementary students.

The fourth of five siblings, Broadway shows on YouTube inspired seven-year-old Sadie and her older brother Mitchell to begin acting in local plays. By nine, she was regularly performing at Houston’s Theatre Under the Stars before landing the title role Annie the following year for the 2012 Broadway revival.

But after a few TV guest appearances, working with Helen Mirren on the Broadway play The Audience morphed her professional acting dream from possibility to reality.

“It just like kind of really shifted my relationship with acting being around someone like Helen Mirren and just seeing how they approach their craft. That’s like a master class and I just saw it in this whole new light,” said the Dear Zoe lead. “I think that’s really the moment that I knew that this was something that I really, really wanted to do.”