Romeo Tan, Denise Camillia Tan, other actors trained hard to play SCDF first responders in new TV drama

Romeo Tan, Denise Camillia Tan, Desmond Ng, Fang Rong and other actors took a break from air-conditioned studio film sets to step into the shoes of emergency frontliners in a new, action-packed drama.

In Safe Hands is a 10-episode series that follows the lives of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel as they handle emergency situations and save lives while juggling their own personal lives. The drama also stars Nick Teo, Tyler Ten and Jarrell Huang.

For many of the cast members, getting to train under and learn from SCDF professionals made their filming experience really memorable.

