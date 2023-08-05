Why are actors like Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey making movies during the strike?

There are numerous independent production companies that aren't affiliated with the AMPTP, and they are allowed to film with SAG-AFTRA actors during the strike. They must agree to terms that the union proposed during negotiations on Jul 12, which includes a new minimum wage rate that's 11 per cent higher than before, guarantees about revenue sharing and AI protections.

Those terms were rejected by the studios and streaming services, but SAG-AFTRA realised that some independent producers and smaller film studios (like Neon and A24) were willing to agree to the terms if it meant they could keep filming.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE PRODUCTIONS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE?

As of Tuesday, over 120 productions have been approved including a Rebel Wilson comedy Bride Hard, an untitled Guy Ritchie project, a film with Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd called Death of a Unicorn, the Matthew McConaughey thriller The Rivals of the Amziah King and David Lowery's pop star movie Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

The list is being constantly updated on SAG-AFTRA's website, but even some productions that have been granted waivers are still pausing for optics and solidarity. Viola Davis decided to step away from her film G20, in which she plays the US president at a G20 Summit overtaken by terrorists, despite it being granted a waiver.

"I love this movie but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike," Davis said in a statement. G20 though independently financed, was set to be distributed by Amazon Studios, which is an AMPTP member.

WHAT IS SAG-AFTRA'S STRATEGY?

According to the union's chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, there are several benefits of the interim agreement to SAG-AFTRA members.

"It provides absolute empirical proof that the terms that we are seeking in the negotiation are reasonable," he told The Associated Press this week. "There was a CEO of one of the companies who said that what we were asking for was unrealistic. And yet we have hundreds of independent producers who say we'll be happy to produce under those terms."

It also provides opportunities for crews and actors to work, relieving some of the financial pressures of the strike. And, he added, it might be getting the attention of studios.

"I've heard from studio sources that they are unhappy with us doing this," he said. "That sort of confirms to me that the strategy is in the right place, because when the people you're on strike against aren't happy that you're doing something, that probably means that it's a tactic that's having an impact."

Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary actor Sheryl Lee Ralph agrees with the strategy.

"As the first vice president of the LA Local, I have to honestly say interim agreements are smart agreements. What that does is keep little conversations going with producers who are not the big major producers," she told the AP Thursday (Aug 3). "So now the big folks can look and say, 'Well, wait a minute, if they can do it, why aren't we doing it.'"

WHY IS IT CONTROVERSIAL?