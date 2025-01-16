India's Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at Mumbai home

India's Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, 54, is being treated for six stabbing injuries following a scuffle early on Thursday (Jan 16) with an intruder at his home in the financial capital of Mumbai, media said.

Khan lives in an apartment in the city's western suburb of Bandra, home to many in the film industry, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor, who is also an actor, and their two children, Jeh and Taimur.

He was taken to a nearby hospital at around 3.30am on Thursday with six injuries, two deeper than the others, the Hindustan Times newspaper said, citing Niraj Uttamani, the hospital's chief operating officer.

"One of the injuries is closer to his spine ... We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery," it quoted the official as saying.

Police said the assailant fled after the incident and an investigation had been launched, with teams searching for him, media said.

The son of cricketer and former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Khan is among the country's most bankable stars, having featured in more than 70 films and television series, in some also as producer.