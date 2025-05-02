Malaysian comedian Saiful Apek clarifies viral photo of him with policemen

The following day, Saiful Apek spoke with Malaysian media outlets, confirming that the person in the photo was him. However, he denied that he had been arrested and clarified the circumstances that led to the photo, claiming that the police were there to intervene in an argument between him and the man dressed in black.

According to the Cicak Man star, he was at a Hari Raya event hosted by Razarudin Husain, the Inspector-General of Police in Malaysia. During the event, Saiful called on attendees to watch the recently-released film 6 Jilake, which starred him and was directed by famed filmmaker Aziz M Osman.

Saiful added that the man in black then approached Saiful and called the film "trash". The man also allegedly said that Saiful should tell Aziz M Osman to "just relax at home since his direction has become terrible".

"It's okay if someone insults me," said Saiful to reporters. "But when [the man] directly spoke about someone I considered a 'sifu', I couldn't accept it."

Saiful added that in a bid to stop tensions, he left the venue and headed to a parking lot. However, the man followed him and continued to provoke him. Eventually, police officers at the event had to break up the argument.

Saiful Apek then apologised to friends and family members who had been affected by the photo.

“I hope everyone is clear about this statement. I ask everyone to remain calm, especially family members and close friends who are shocked to hear what happened," he said.

"What worries me the most is that many people have been contacting the members of [Saiful Apek's comedy troupe] Senario, especially Azlee, who, as we know, has a heart condition.”