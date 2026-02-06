Cantopop star couple George Lam and Sally Yeh to perform in Singapore on Apr 4

Cantopop fans will be thrilled as Hong Kong music stars George Lam and Sally Yeh are set to take the stage together at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 4, 2026, as part of their We Are One world tour.

Presented by CK Star Entertainment, the concert is a rare joint performance from the veteran singer‑songwriters and spouses. The couple married in 1996 and are renowned for beloved Mandarin and Cantonese duets such as Everlasting Love and My Choice.

Lam has performed solo in Singapore several times, including his 2009 concert at The Max Pavilion and his 40th anniversary show at The Star Theatre in 2016.

Yeh has also held concerts here, such as her 2007 performance at Suntec Convention Hall and her Intimately Yours concert at Singapore Expo in 2013.

Most recently, in 2024, Lam performed at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands, where Yeh joined him as a guest singer.

At the April concert, fans can look forward to a nostalgic evening as both stars revisit classic hits from their solo catalogues, including Lam’s Mr Strong Man and Yeh’s Blessing. The We Are One show will also feature special duet performances by the pair.

Tickets are priced from S$158 to S$348 (excluding booking fees) and are available via Sistic. The UOB Pre‑sale begins on Thursday (Feb 12), with the general sale starting on Friday (Feb 13).