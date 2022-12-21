Salt Bae touched the World Cup trophy after Argentina win, gets criticised online

Salt Bae, the Turkish chef famous for his salt sprinkling prowess, is facing criticism for handling the World Cup trophy as he stood on the pitch with the Argentina squad as they celebrated their win against France in the finals on Sunday (Dec 18).

The chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was seen grabbing Lionel Messi by the shoulder at least twice, taking the trophy from Angel di Maria and striking the familiar pose of pretending to sprinkle salt on the trophy when it was being held by Lisandro Martinez. At one point Salt Bae also hoisted the trophy above his head and kissed it.