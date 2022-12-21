Salt Bae touched the World Cup trophy after Argentina win, gets criticised online
The Turkish chef was seen kissing the trophy, hoisting it above his head and striking his familiar pose of pretending to sprinkle salt on it.
Salt Bae, the Turkish chef famous for his salt sprinkling prowess, is facing criticism for handling the World Cup trophy as he stood on the pitch with the Argentina squad as they celebrated their win against France in the finals on Sunday (Dec 18).
The chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was seen grabbing Lionel Messi by the shoulder at least twice, taking the trophy from Angel di Maria and striking the familiar pose of pretending to sprinkle salt on the trophy when it was being held by Lisandro Martinez. At one point Salt Bae also hoisted the trophy above his head and kissed it.
His attention-seeking antics have rubbed many people the wrong way, including former England footballer and now BBC host Gary Lineker who called Salt Bae “a pest”.
People were also questioning why Salt Bae was given access to the pitch and if it was because of his friendship with Fifa chief, Gianni Infantino.
Salt Bae uploaded several photos and videos of himself celebrating with the Argentina squad, including a selfie of him with Messi and another of him biting a player's medal.
One online commenter responded to the chef's post, saying he was unfollowing Salt Bae on Instagram: “You shouldn't have touched the trophy. Only the players and staff who worked their asses off to become champions have that right. You only want attention." That comment received more than 11,000 likes.
Another asked: "Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch?"
The entire spectacle was also against Fifa’s rules, which states that the original trophy "can only be touched and held by a select group of people, which includes former winners of the Fifa World Cup and heads of state".
Salt Bae is not the first celebrity to be questioned about handling the trophy. In 2014 when Germany won, singer Rihanna was pictured holding the prize. She later revealed that she had kissed the trophy and took a selfie with it.
Salt Bae gained fame in 2017 when a video of himself sprinkling salt on a steak in an over-the-top manner went viral.