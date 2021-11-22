Sam Hammington and sons leaving Korean hit show The Return of Superman

Some sad news for fans of hit Korean reality TV series The Return of Superman. New Zealand-born comedian Sam Hammington is leaving the KBS show after five years of being a regular fixture, taking with him his two adorable sons Bentley and William.

The Return Of Superman follows celebrity dads as they are left to care for their kids alone for 48 hours and has featured the likes of actor Song Il-gook and his fraternal triplets Dae-han, Min-guk and Man-se, MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon and his daughter Sa-rang, as well as footballer Lee Dong-gook and his five children.

The popularity of the show has helped boost the fame of its cast members over the years and has done the same for Hammington, who before this had mainly appeared on the small screen in cameo roles.

Hammington made several posts on his Instagram page with some insight on the decision.