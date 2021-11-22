Sam Hammington and sons leaving Korean hit show The Return of Superman
"The time was right for us to move on," said 44-year-old Hammington, who has been a regular fixture on the show since 2016.
Some sad news for fans of hit Korean reality TV series The Return of Superman. New Zealand-born comedian Sam Hammington is leaving the KBS show after five years of being a regular fixture, taking with him his two adorable sons Bentley and William.
The Return Of Superman follows celebrity dads as they are left to care for their kids alone for 48 hours and has featured the likes of actor Song Il-gook and his fraternal triplets Dae-han, Min-guk and Man-se, MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon and his daughter Sa-rang, as well as footballer Lee Dong-gook and his five children.
The popularity of the show has helped boost the fame of its cast members over the years and has done the same for Hammington, who before this had mainly appeared on the small screen in cameo roles.
Hammington made several posts on his Instagram page with some insight on the decision.
In one post, he apologised for the "sudden announcement" and described the last few days as being a "rollercoaster of emotion". He also posted a slideshow of his sons' photos with the text, "It hurts to leave like this but thanks for the memories!".
In a photo of himself and his sons in a pool, Hammington wrote: "With every beginning there comes an end, (and) as unfortunate as it is, the time is right for us to move on.
"Due to you, the fans, we have been afforded some amazing memories. Thank you. We hope that you will continue to support and love us in the future as well," he wrote.
Fans have been quick to offer their support to the trio, leaving comments like "Fighting, Sam appa" and "Thank you for making me happy". Some also asked that the family start their own YouTube channel.
"It will feel empty without WillBen. Every time I feel sad or need a mood booster I always watch The Return of Superman, especially WillBen," one fan wrote.