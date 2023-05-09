Sam Smith performing at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

According to Live Nation SG, ticketing details will be announced soon. Smith's current world tour started on Apr 12 in Sheffield, England and is scheduled to end on Nov 11 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fans can expect classic hits including Stay With Me and I'm Not the Only One, as well as new songs such as Gloria.

Smith, who uses the pronoun they, last held a concert here in 2018, also at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Since then, they have gone on to win multiple accolades including the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 2022's Unholy.

Smith's latest studio album Gloria debuted at the top of the UK albums chart with 14,155 units and has moved over 1.6 million units worldwide.