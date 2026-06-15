Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng to stage private session for UOB customers in Singapore this September
UOB customers can redeem tickets for the session via the bank's UNI$ system, which is part of UOB's loyalty rewards programme.
UOB customers in Singapore will soon get the exclusive chance to see Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng, 53, live in the flesh. The singer-actress will hold a private session, titled An Evening With Mi, at the Sands Grand Ballroom on Sep 6 for the bank's customers.
Tickets for the session can only be redeemed via UOB's UNI$ system, which is part of the bank's loyalty rewards programme. UOB customers can redeem tickets in the first half of August, on a first-come, first-served basis.
In a statement, Cheng said: "I am really looking forward to this upcoming event. My fans in Singapore have been incredible supporters throughout my music journey, and I want to show my appreciation for their dedication.
"Connecting through music is something I deeply value, and I look forward to sharing a memorable evening with everyone in attendance."
Regarded as one of the biggest names in Cantopop, Sammi Cheng has sold tens of millions of music records worldwide in a career spanning close to three decades. She has been the recipient of numerous prestigious industry awards, including the Jade Solid Gold Best Ten Music Awards Presentation and IFPI Hong Kong Top Sales Music Awards.
She made her acting debut in the 90s and went on to appear in movies that garnered critical and commercial success. In 2023, she won the Hong Kong Film Award for best actress for her role as a foster mother in the film Lost Love.