Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng to stage private session for UOB customers in Singapore this September

UOB customers in Singapore will soon get the exclusive chance to see Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng, 53, live in the flesh. The singer-actress will hold a private session, titled An Evening With Mi, at the Sands Grand Ballroom on Sep 6 for the bank's customers.

Tickets for the session can only be redeemed via UOB's UNI$ system, which is part of the bank's loyalty rewards programme. UOB customers can redeem tickets in the first half of August, on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a statement, Cheng said: "I am really looking forward to this upcoming event. My fans in Singapore have been incredible supporters throughout my music journey, and I want to show my appreciation for their dedication.

"Connecting through music is something I deeply value, and I look forward to sharing a memorable evening with everyone in attendance."