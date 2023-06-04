Yes, that's Sammi Cheng: This pic of the pop diva from her early showbiz years might surprise you

When you think of Sammi Cheng, you’d probably think of the Hong Kong pop diva with really cool hair, even cooler eyebrows and looking super glamourous.

But when the 50-year-old first made her showbiz debut some 35 years ago, Sammi was but a fresh-faced 16-year-old, sporting shoulder-length black hair and a winsome smile.

Recently, a netizen shared this throwback picture of Sammi from her early days in showbiz on Facebook, sparking a wave of comments from fellow netizens, who shared that they “can barely recognise Sammi”.

Here's the pic: