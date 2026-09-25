Samsung TV owners in Singapore can watch Aespa's latest concert for free from Sep 26
K-pop group Aespa's Synk: Complaexity In Seoul show will premiere on Samsung TV Plus on Saturday (Sep 26) for users across Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea and more.
If you're an Aespa fan in Singapore, chances are you're feeling bummed that the K-pop girl group isn't stopping by the country for their ongoing Synk: Complaexity tour. Well, here's some good news.
On Saturday (Sep 26), the Seoul performance of the concert will premiere on Samsung TV Plus – a free streaming service that comes with compatible Samsung TVs – for users in Singapore, as well as South Korea, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.
Aespa's concert will air for free at 6pm, Singapore time, every Saturday till Oct 24 via the SMTown channel on Samsung TV Plus.
According to Samsung, its TVs will utilise upscaling technology and 3D audio technology to "elevate the at-home concert experience" for Aespa's show.
As such, MYs [Aespa's fans] in Singapore can now witness sets from the Synk: Complaexity concert, including Lemonade, Whiplash and Supernova, in clear detail.
The Aespa premiere marks the latest instalment of Monthly SM Concert, Samsung TV Plus' collaboration with Aespa's agency, SM Entertainment, which brings a new concert by an SM artiste to viewers each month.
In a statement, Gwiho Lee, executive vice president of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said: "K-pop concerts bring together powerful performances, striking visuals, and the energy of fans, and the viewing experience should reflect all of those elements.
"Through the Monthly SM Concert series, Samsung is combining premium entertainment with our TV technologies to give fans a more immersive way to experience the artists and performances they love from home."
Aespa – which comprises Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning – kicked off their Synk: Complaexity tour on Aug 7 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. The tour is set to end on Feb 2, 2027 in Paris, France.