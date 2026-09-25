Samsung TV owners in Singapore can watch Aespa's latest concert for free from Sep 26

If you're an Aespa fan in Singapore, chances are you're feeling bummed that the K-pop girl group isn't stopping by the country for their ongoing Synk: Complaexity tour. Well, here's some good news.

On Saturday (Sep 26), the Seoul performance of the concert will premiere on Samsung TV Plus – a free streaming service that comes with compatible Samsung TVs – for users in Singapore, as well as South Korea, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

Aespa's concert will air for free at 6pm, Singapore time, every Saturday till Oct 24 via the SMTown channel on Samsung TV Plus.