2NE1's Sandara Park criticised for dating a 14-year-old at 19 and lying about her age

A clip from a past episode of K-pop star Sandara Park's YouTube show Dara Tour recently made its rounds on social media, with the 2NE1 member herself drawing criticism for an incident she recounted.

While hanging out with her bandmate Minzy, Park, 40, spoke about how she was approached by “a cute guy” many years ago.

“He was so cute so I gave him my phone number. Turns out, he was 14 years old,” she said. The revelation drew a surprised gasp from Minzy.

Park continued: “I was 19, and it was just before I made my debut. But I lied ‘cos it was the only chance I had. I was like, 'I’m 16'. We went on a few dates, we would play whack-a-mole and basketball games at the arcade, and also watch movies.”

When Park subsequently made her debut with 2NE1, it was basically public information that she was 19.

“I stopped reaching out [to him] after that,” she concluded.

Minzy then chuckled as she said: “The boy was scammed.”