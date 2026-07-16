K-pop star Sandara Park announces partnership with David Yong’s Power Entertainment in Singapore

In addition to Power Entertainment, Park also plans to work with three unnamed partners in the future for other regions.

"With these partners, I'm hoping to achieve localisation and go closer to local fans and give a better experience...I'm really excited," she elaborated.

For Park, her vision for this "better experience" is one where she provides "an experience that highlights the culture and characteristics" of each region and country, instead of "everyone experiencing the same concert or content".

Switching to English, she added: "For example, I was born in Korea, but I grew up in the Philippines. There's a difference [when I'm in each country].

"In Korea, I'm [formal], but in the Philippines, I'm a comedian. The culture is different."

She explained further: "Because of my experience, because I have different ways of expressing myself in different cultures, I feel like I can adapt to diverse languages, cultures and people. It became who I am.

"From now on, as a soloist, I want to create more close experiences with local fans that we both can feel empathetic to."

As such, Park stressed that the roles of Power Entertainment and her future undisclosed partners are "really crucial" as her dreams and goals can only be achieved if she works together with people who "know local fans the most".