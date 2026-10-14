Philippines-raised K-pop star Sandara Park surprised to find Jollibee on Orchard Road, gets dinner there

South Korean singer and member of K-pop group 2NE1, Sandara Park, sparked a wave of Pinoy Pride on Tuesday (Oct 13) after revealing that she got dinner from the Jollibee outlet at Lucky Plaza on Orchard Road.

Born in Busan, South Korea, the 41-year-old grew up in the Philippines before starting her career in K-pop. Till today, Park remains fluent in Tagalog.

In her post on Tuesday, Park – who was in town for the Singapore Grand Prix – said that she was "walking around Orchard" and was "so surprised" when she spotted Jollibee.

The Filipino fast-food chain first opened a store in Singapore in 1985, but the outlet eventually closed. Jollibee returned to Singapore in 2013, opening a new store at Lucky Plaza before expanding island-wide.

Park added in her post: "I said, 'This is going to be my dinner!' So I went in to order, and my fellow countrymen recognised me even though I was wearing a mask! And we took a group photo together."