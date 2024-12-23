2NE1's Sandara Park wants 'to live in Singapore', cheekily asks Singtel to renew group's modelling contract
The second night of K-pop girl group 2NE1's highly-anticipated Singapore concert electrified audiences. The show also saw 2NE1 member Sandara Park praising Singapore and declaring that she wanted to live in the country.
Acclaimed K-pop girl group 2NE1 held its long-awaited reunion concert in Singapore on Dec 21 and 22 to great fanfare. The Singapore leg of 2NE1's Welcome Back world tour proved to be special as it is the group's final concert of 2024.
The two sold-out shows were also unique in that they featured a Singapore-exclusive performance of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You in celebration of the holiday season – which drew cheers from Singaporean fans.
And it seems like the love went both ways.
2NE1 member Sandara Park shared her love for Singapore during both shows. On Saturday (Dec 21), Park fondly recalled the group's show at Clarke Quay in 2012, held as part of a campaign by telecom company Singtel, which then spurred the 40-year-old to make a cheeky request.
"We were [models] for a brand called Singtel. So just in case [Singtel wants] to renew the contract, please call me."
The following night, Park declared that she wanted to live in Singapore if she "had the chance" – causing the audience to erupt in cheers.
"It's really beautiful. I like the place, it's really clean. I like the food and of course, I like my Blackjacks [2NE1's fandom] here," said Park.
She then approached 2NE1 member Minzy and asked: "You wanted to come here for a holiday, right?"
Minzy then responded: "Yeah, I love Sentosa."
Volunteering herself to be Minzy's tour guide in Singapore, Park added: "I'm the expert [of Singapore]."
Sandara Park made multiple trips to Singapore in 2024 alone. In May, she was in the country to attend a press conference for the inaugural Waterbomb Singapore music festival – which also saw her visiting Universal Studios Singapore.
Then came the Waterbomb festival itself in August where she delighted attendees with a medley of 2NE1 hits.
In early December, weeks before 2NE1's Singapore concert, Park attended an event by beauty brand d'Alba – held at Hotel Fort Canning.