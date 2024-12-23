2NE1's Sandara Park wants 'to live in Singapore', cheekily asks Singtel to renew group's modelling contract

Acclaimed K-pop girl group 2NE1 held its long-awaited reunion concert in Singapore on Dec 21 and 22 to great fanfare. The Singapore leg of 2NE1's Welcome Back world tour proved to be special as it is the group's final concert of 2024.

The two sold-out shows were also unique in that they featured a Singapore-exclusive performance of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You in celebration of the holiday season – which drew cheers from Singaporean fans.

And it seems like the love went both ways.