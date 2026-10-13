The Sandbox screening with just 7 moviegoers sparks discussion on support for Singapore films
After the surprise appearance, cast members Nathan Hartono and Fauzi Azzhar urged audiences to support Singapore films in cinemas rather than wait for streaming releases, sparking discussions about cinema attendance, streaming habits and the challenges facing local filmmakers.
A surprise appearance by the cast of Singapore film The Sandbox at a cinema screening took a turn when they discovered that only seven people were in the audience – an incident that has since sparked a wider conversation online about support for Singapore films, with actors and filmmakers encouraging audiences to watch local productions in cinemas rather than wait for them to arrive on streaming platforms.
Released in Singapore cinemas last Thursday (Oct 8), The Sandbox is a fictional mockumentary-style comedy written and directed by Singapore-based filmmaker James Thoo.
The film follows a struggling local stunt school that gets an unexpected boost after rumours emerge that Marvel Studios is looking to cast its next superhero from Singapore, attracting a wave of aspiring actors and superhero hopefuls.
Its ensemble cast includes singer-songwriters Nathan Hartono and Benjamin Kheng, actresses Oon Shu An and Xuan Ong, and actors Fauzi Azzhar, Peps Goh and Jon Cancio.
On Friday (Oct 9), Hartono, who plays an ambitious acting student named Dennis D Wong, shared an Instagram video of himself and several cast members making a surprise appearance at a cinema screening after the film ended.
When they entered the theatre, however, they found just seven moviegoers.
Despite the small turnout, Hartono and fellow cast members Fauzi, Ong and Tiffany Yong thanked the audience for watching and encouraged them to recommend the film to their friends and families.
"This is the reality of releasing independent films in Singapore," Hartono wrote in the caption. "All the good intentions in the world can never replace butts in seats."
Fauzi, who plays Syafiq Hakim, a perfectionist former Ministry of Education employee, also expressed his appreciation for those who attended.
"Seven people showed up and that meant the world to me still," he commented on Hartono's post.
Following the screening, Fauzi shared another video addressing a question he said he had frequently received from friends and followers: When would The Sandbox be available on Netflix or other streaming platforms?
"I know we all love convenience. But I wish Singaporeans understood this about making films: Not every Singaporean film is guaranteed a streaming release," he said, explaining that factors such as production budgets and distribution arrangements can affect whether a film eventually becomes available on streaming services.
"If we then keep waiting for films to appear on streaming platforms instead of supporting them in cinemas, how do we then expect our local film industry to grow? We cannot keep asking for more Singaporean stories if we're not showing up for the ones being made now."
The videos and the surrounding discourse has drawn mixed responses from social media users.
Some agreed with the actors, arguing that Singapore films deserve greater attention and appreciation, particularly for their depictions of familiar places, languages and experiences.
One commenter said that while they enjoyed Hollywood blockbusters, Singapore films offered something different because of the opportunity to see local stories and everyday life represented on the big screen.
Others, however, pointed to a different problems: awareness and habit.
In a discussion on the r/singapore Reddit community, several users said they had not heard of The Sandbox before the reports about the seven-person screening circulated online, questioning whether the film had received enough publicity.
Meanwhile, others noted that changing viewing habits and the convenience of streaming services have affected cinema attendance more broadly, not just for Singapore productions.
"People don't even watch Hollywood blockbusters in the cinema, what more local movies?" a Reddit user wrote.
SUPPORTING LOCAL STORIES THROUGH FILM
Singapore filmmaker Boo Junfeng, known for directing Sandcastle and Apprentice, also joined the conversation, encouraging audiences to support the range of local films currently screening in cinemas.
"The thing about first films is that each one represents a lifelong dream coming true," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Oct 11).
Boo highlighted several Singapore productions, including Ervin Han's animated film The Violinist, the drama Pace, The Sandbox and Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers.
"Just pick any two of these four local titles showing this weekend, and I'm quite sure they'll change your perception of what Singapore films are or can be," he wrote.
He also echoed Fauzi's appeal for audiences to support local films during their theatrical runs.
"And please stop asking if they will show up on Netflix. The films and filmmakers actually need you to show up for them at the cinemas; if not, none of this is gonna be sustainable. So go lah... try lah... don't wait already lah..."
The Sandbox is now showing in theatres across Singapore, including select Golden Village and Eaglewings Cinematics locations.