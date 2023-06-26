Logo
Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

The surgery was a success and Sarah's prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said.

FILE - Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful and Sarah’s doctors told her the prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said on Sunday, June 25 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
26 Jun 2023 08:52AM
Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah's prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday (Jun 25) to recuperate at home in Windsor.

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah", set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment before her operation.

Once a favourite target of Britain's tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.

Source: AP/sr

