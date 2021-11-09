Sarah Jessica Parker is fed up with criticisms about her looks in Sex And The City reboot

"It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?" said Parker.

And she isn’t alone in those sentiments. SATC’s producer and writer Michael Patrick King also shared the cattiness that the new series has received. "When we announced And Just Like That, there were a lot of positive reactions, but one bitchy response online was people sharing pictures of the Golden Girls," he told Vogue.

"And I was like, 'Wow, so it's either you're 35, or you're retired and living in Florida. There's a missing chapter here'."