Sex And The City stars respond to Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

The stars of Sex And The City (SATC) and its sequel And Just Like That… have spoken up about the sexual assault allegations against co-star Chris Noth.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon released a joint statement on Tuesday (Dec 21) on their individual Twitter accounts, where they expressed support for the women who had come forward to say that Noth had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015.

The statement read: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The statement was signed by all three actresses.

Both accusers, who do not know each other, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter separately in a story that broke last week, with both saying they were triggered to do so after watching him on the new series, which started airing on HBO on Dec 9.

Noth, who reprised his Mr Big role from SATC, has denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false”. He said the encounters were consensual.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross,” he said.

He also questioned the timing of the stories coming out. “I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."