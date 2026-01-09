Sarah Jessica Parker gets Golden Globes' Carol Burnett Award and Helen Mirren gets DeMille prize

Mirren, 80, an Oscar winner for her 2006 portrayal of Elizabeth II in The Queen, has also won three Golden Globes and is up for a fourth this year for her role in the series MobLand. She was named a Dame of the British Empire in 2003.

Mirren read off long lists of people her heroes and cherished collaborators. With her dramatic delivery, they were riveting.

“There are the women who have and always will inspire me: Monica Vitti, Anna Magnani, Jane Fonda, Bette Davis, Judy Garland,” she said. “And those whose first names are all that are needed. Madonna, Barbra, Cher, Sarah Jessica, Meryl, Kate with a K and Cate with a C, and, of course, ultimate goddess, Viola.”

She looked out in the audience at her close friend Viola Davis, who won the DeMille Award last year and was among her presenters at this ceremony. Davis recalled her awe at seeing Mirren for the first time, in the 1989 black comedy The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.

“It was the door kicking in moment, the thunderbolt, the sermon on the mount, the burning bush,” Davis said. “Whatever I was in search of, right there I saw.”

Garland, Fonda, Meryl Streep and Barbra Streisand, are also winners of the DeMille Award, along with Walt Disney, Oprah Winfrey, Eddie Murphy and Tom Hanks. It dates to 1952, when it was given to its namesake filmmaker.

Mirren’s own husband of nearly 30 years, director Taylor Hackford, also spoke to honour her.

PARKER GETS EMOTIONAL AND BOOZY TRIBUTES

Parker got a tearful tribute from longtime Sex And The City co-star Kristin Davis and a toast with cosmopolitans – Bradshaw’s favourite drink that the show turned into a craze – led by Colman Domingo.

The Carol Burnett Award is given for “outstanding contributions to television on or off screen”.

The most recent winner – Ted Danson – and its namesake and 2019 first winner – Burnett – opened the night of kudos.

“My darling Sarah,” Burnett, age 92, said on a mic from her table. “Welcome to the club.”

Parker also talked about the time creator Darren Star offered her Sex And The City, and what it would mean to take it. The original HBO show became a cultural phenomenon. It ran for six seasons, spawning two feature films and the recent reboot series And Just Like That....

“I met Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones, and Miranda Hobbes,” Parker said, “and I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33.”

Broderick also talked about the way Sex And The City changed their lives.

“The president,” he said, “came to our house.”

PARKER REFLECTS ON A LIFE IN ACTING

Parker is 60 but has been acting for more than 50 years, including playing the title role in Annie on Broadway as a child. She said her big moment of inspiration came while watching her mother and future stepfather in an Ohio production of Once Upon A Mattress. The show had been Burnett’s big break on Broadway, and Parker later starred in a Broadway revival.

“I thought, oh my gosh, yes, that is what I most want,” she said.

Broderick tends to appear tentative in the fairly rare public appearances when he has to play himself, and seemed extra edgy about his central role Tuesday night. When he took the stage, he muttered “Hi, Harrison,” to acknowledge the star power in front of him.

When Ford took the stage, he opened with, “Hi, Matthew.”