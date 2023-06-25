Sarah Jessica Parker: Why Carrie Bradshaw never got a manicure on Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker says Carrie Bradshaw never got a manicure on Sex and the City (SATC) as she was always typing.



The actress, 58, who has reprised her role as the neurotic relationship columnist in the Sex and the City spin-off show And Just Like That, said despite Carrie’s obsession with clothes and shoes, she was rarely seen bothering about her nails.



Parker told Glamour magazine: “Carrie’s a writer, so she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter.



”She would have learned typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer.”

The SATC star added manicures were unnecessary for Carrie as they “seemed (a) futile because it would always be messed up and (b) an obstacle on the speedy road toward thoughts being written”.



She said: “It just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself.”



Parker also revealed there were continuity reasons for not giving Carrie different nail varnish colours.



She said: “We also don’t shoot in order. You’re moving from scene to scene, so practically speaking, it’s problematic to have a nail colour that’s got to match every single scene. It gets in the way of speed and economy.”