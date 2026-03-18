Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals who is to blame for cancelled reboot

Explaining why for the first time, Gellar told People magazine: "We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him.

"That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as Buffy, not just to the world, but to me and Chloe [Zhao, director].

"So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."

Gellar was about to head on stage at SXSW Film and TV Festival for the premiere of her new movie Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, while the Hamnet filmmaker – who had joined her to work on the Hulu and Searchlight Television Buffy revival – was preparing for the Oscars where she was nominated for Best Director.

Gellar added: "Chloe and I are feeling the same things. Disappointment. We don't want to let the fans down. That hurts.

"Saddened at how it was handled and when it was handled. But I just said to Chloe, and I was very specific, I said, 'Sunday night, you put that crown on and you walk that red carpet and you take in all that love for what you worked for and forget the other stuff.’

"It’s important to me that this doesn't take away from what we achieved and what she's achieved. And there's always so [much] more to do.”