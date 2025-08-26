SB19 concert in Singapore: The hit P-pop group wows with stellar performances and flawless vocals
The five members of Filipino boy band SB19 returned to Singapore for their Simula At Wakas concert on Sunday (Aug 24), electrifying fans with a mix of high-octane performances and soulful vocal displays – with Singapore’s Benjamin Kheng and Indonesia’s Aruma also dropping by.
Over the years, Filipino boy band SB19 has shown time and time again that there is space for a wider variety of Asian music on the global stage, beyond the familiar K-pop and J-pop tunes.
After all, the P-pop (or "Pinoy pop") quintet has racked up numerous achievements since their debut in 2018, including being the first-ever Southeast Asian act to be nominated on the Billboard Music Awards as well as garnering hundreds of millions of streams for their albums.
More than anything, SB19, who last performed in Singapore in 2022, is exceptionally and demonstrably talented – as I witnessed during the group’s Simula At Wakas concert at Arena @ Expo on Sunday (Aug 24).
For two and a half hours, Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin showed off their individual prowess and personalities, and how they blended beautifully to form the sensation that is SB19.
Whether it was Stell’s impactful vocals, Pablo’s velvety tone, Josh’s masterful rapping, Ken’s hefty baritone or Justin’s soothing voice, each member brought his A-game to Sunday’s show.
Despite continuously executing hard-hitting choreography in perfect synchronisation, SB19’s vocals did not falter one bit.
The concert itself might have taken a few cues from K-pop staples – attendees are given banners and photocards – but the result is undeniably Pinoy pop through and through.
The curation of the concert’s tracks also deserves praise, with each section having a thematic link that highlights SB19’s versatility, be it in their discography or their skills.
As a first-time viewer, I was in awe of how the group that was jumping around during the frenetic Gento was the same one performing amazing harmonies during the soulful Time.
Another standout performance was the epic Crimzone, which quite literally “let crimson drip” as the arena became flooded in a sea of lightsticks glowing red during the performance. This was the song that got the entire hall pumping and jumping, giving off an energy so intense that my platform was reverberating.
Although it goes without saying that a majority of SB19’s fans are from the Filipino community, Sunday’s concert also saw attendees of other ethnicities and even countries – with some flying in from places like Indonesia.
As such, I appreciated how the concert displayed the English translation of SB19’s Tagalog lyrics on screen.
While Sunday’s concert was a complete win for the Filipino music scene, it also served as a crystal ball into the potential of Southeast Asian music in general.
The show featured collaborations with two prominent artistes from the region, both of whom nailed their covers of SB19’s songs. First up was Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, who wowed with his rendition of I Want You.
Following his performance, Kheng thrilled attendees with his smattering of Filipino phrases, jokingly stating that he chose to sing I Want You as “there was no dancing”.
Then came singer Aruma who led SB19 in a Bahasa Indonesia cover of the song Mapa as the crowd waved their lightsticks in harmony. The performance highlighted her buttery smooth voice and the members’ perfect pronunciation of the song’s Indonesian lyrics.
Maybe it’s the ASEAN pride speaking, but the two performances drove home the fact that this region’s music can succeed on a global stage as long as fans all around can lift our artistes instead of putting them down.
All in all, SB19’s Simula At Wakas was more than just a concert. It was a testament to why the group is considered the pioneers of P-pop.
With their flawless live vocals and a stage that balanced spectacle with soul, the members of SB19 proved they aren’t just carrying the banner for Pinoy pop; they’re helping pave the way for Southeast Asian music to be embraced worldwide.