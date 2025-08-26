SB19 concert in Singapore: The hit P-pop group wows with stellar performances and flawless vocals

Over the years, Filipino boy band SB19 has shown time and time again that there is space for a wider variety of Asian music on the global stage, beyond the familiar K-pop and J-pop tunes.

After all, the P-pop (or "Pinoy pop") quintet has racked up numerous achievements since their debut in 2018, including being the first-ever Southeast Asian act to be nominated on the Billboard Music Awards as well as garnering hundreds of millions of streams for their albums.

More than anything, SB19, who last performed in Singapore in 2022, is exceptionally and demonstrably talented – as I witnessed during the group’s Simula At Wakas concert at Arena @ Expo on Sunday (Aug 24).