Japanese rock band Scandal will return to Singapore after 6 years for one-night concert in September
The quartet will be joined by the band Koiai.
Are you one of the many anime fans who grew up playing the Bleach opening song Harukaze on repeat? Well, here's some good news for you as the popular Japanese rock band Scandal will return to Singapore this September after a six-year absence.
The quartet, comprising Haruna, Mami, Tomomi and Rina, will be performing at the Star Theatre on Sep 13 as part of its Love, Spark, Joy tour.
Singapore will be the group's only stop in Southeast Asia for this world tour.
Tickets for the concert will cost between S$118 and S$228, and will go on sale at 10am on Friday (Jun 20) via Sistic.
Fans who purchase the meet-and-greet package (S$228) will be entitled to a VIP seat within the first five rows of the Star Theatre, a group photo opportunity with Scandal after the concert, a limited-edition autographed postcard and priority access to buy merchandise.
Scandal will be supported by the band Koiai, which consists of renowned guitarist Li-sa-X, guitarist Hazuki and drummer Kanade.
According to concert organiser Unusual Entertainment, Koiai will be opening for Scandal and will perform the group's original track A New Picture as well as the soundtrack from popular anime series such as Naruto, Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man.
Formed in Osaka in 2006, Scandal is one of the most popular Japanese rock bands in recent history, with sold-out concerts all over the world.
In 2023, Scandal was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the longest active female rock band with all of its original members.
In addition to Harukaze, Scandal has also performed theme songs for other popular anime series, including Shunkan Sentimental in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Yoake No Ryuuseigun in Pokemon.