Japanese rock band Scandal will return to Singapore after 6 years for one-night concert in September

Are you one of the many anime fans who grew up playing the Bleach opening song Harukaze on repeat? Well, here's some good news for you as the popular Japanese rock band Scandal will return to Singapore this September after a six-year absence.

The quartet, comprising Haruna, Mami, Tomomi and Rina, will be performing at the Star Theatre on Sep 13 as part of its Love, Spark, Joy tour.

Singapore will be the group's only stop in Southeast Asia for this world tour.