Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis adapt Scarpetta book series for TV

BETTING BIG ON SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Cornwell, who has sold more than 120 million copies of the Scarpetta series worldwide, was heavily involved in the adaptation.

“Dream come true – literally,” said the New York Times bestseller, who started the series in 1990. The 69-year old, who began penning Postmortem while working in the office of Virginia's chief medical examiner, is currently writing the 30th book centred around a serial poisoner. She says Kidman and Curtis uncovered new layers of her beloved characters.

“I’m learning things from them," she said. “When I sit back and I’m working on my book, suddenly I’m seeing Jamie in my head, or I’m hearing Nicole. My characters have come alive.”

Prime has found massive success with popular novel adaptations like Reacher, Jack Ryan, the Bosch universe and Cross, all possessing deep troves of source material. They’re betting Scarpetta will be their next big hit.

Kidman, whose divorce from country music star Keith Urban was finalised in January, has a busy slate of upcoming projects, including the series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Girls and Their Horses And Discretion, as well as the films The Young People and Practical Magic 2.

CURTIS' VIEW OF HOLLYWOOD

Curtis hopes the series, produced by her company Comet Pictures, inspires young women in the industry with another model for leadership, both in front of and behind the camera.

“I hope that they see people – women – doing all these different jobs. This show doesn’t exist without me calling Jason Blum, saying, ‘Hey, I found out that the rights to Patricia’s books are available. Let’s (expletive) go!’" said Curtis, recalling her conversation with the Blumhouse Television founder, who helped produce it. “They will hear that and go, ‘Oh, that’s how you get (expletive) done!’ You persevere.”

Two Scarpetta seasons were ordered, and Curtis has famously said she will leave acting before Hollywood leaves her. Could more success delay her plan though?

“When my parents were in their heyday, they were enormous movie stars. There is a point where the industry just moves on. … I want to be able to end it on my own terms … I’ve been saying that since I was 30,” said the 67-year-old Emmy winner. “I want to be able to walk away with the dignity and pride in my work, and not kind of be grasping at something that’s fading away.”

“Pay no attention to her,” Kidman interrupted, and said to Curtis, “We’re not listening to that because we’re asking you to stay forever."

The two teased each other playfully, like real-life sisters.

“She will be working well past 100, probably," Kidman said, "And we’ll all be going, ‘That’s an inspiration.’”