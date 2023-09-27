Singapore Design Week: What you can learn at the School of Tomorrow’s Instagrammable classrooms

The things that stick with me from my school days aren’t particularly useful. They’re mostly things like long division, Xiao Ming waking up and realising it was all a dream, and how one of my teachers once demonstrated that it was possible to make honeycomb toffee in the chemistry lab by combining brown sugar and baking soda in a beaker over a Bunsen burner.

More applicable things they should have taught us in school, I think, include stuff like how to grow your money, how to win friends and influence people, and how to fold a fitted sheet.

Then again, looking back, there were life lessons to be gleaned, if you had eyes to see them. Like how you can tell a lot about a person by whether they’re a front-row guy or back-row guy; that you can change your wardrobe up just by becoming a prefect; and how “when we cheer with determination, we create a sensation. Go, team!”.

One of the interesting attractions that’s part of the ongoing National Design Week’s slew of activities is the School of Tomorrow over at Selegie Arts Centre. The three-storey building has been taken over by a “school” whose curriculum is all about sustainability.