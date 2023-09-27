Singapore Design Week: What you can learn at the School of Tomorrow’s Instagrammable classrooms
The free Singapore Design Week attraction disseminates messages about sustainability through its schoolroom conceit. But besides the obvious, what other lessons can we take away while walking through its pedagogic hallways?
The things that stick with me from my school days aren’t particularly useful. They’re mostly things like long division, Xiao Ming waking up and realising it was all a dream, and how one of my teachers once demonstrated that it was possible to make honeycomb toffee in the chemistry lab by combining brown sugar and baking soda in a beaker over a Bunsen burner.
More applicable things they should have taught us in school, I think, include stuff like how to grow your money, how to win friends and influence people, and how to fold a fitted sheet.
Then again, looking back, there were life lessons to be gleaned, if you had eyes to see them. Like how you can tell a lot about a person by whether they’re a front-row guy or back-row guy; that you can change your wardrobe up just by becoming a prefect; and how “when we cheer with determination, we create a sensation. Go, team!”.
One of the interesting attractions that’s part of the ongoing National Design Week’s slew of activities is the School of Tomorrow over at Selegie Arts Centre. The three-storey building has been taken over by a “school” whose curriculum is all about sustainability.
Curated by Pann Lim of Kinetic Singapore and his team, the school has classrooms where relevant issues are examined. For example, in the mathematics class, visitors learn to calculate their own carbon footprint and how to reduce them. The school also has a canteen exploring alternative food sources and edible or sustainably sourced packaging. And it even has its own school crest and school uniforms.
Going back to school is always a fun and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, but at the same time, “We’re all students who are relearning our role and relationship with the environment to forge a greener path”, Lim said.
And, when we enrolled at the School of Tomorrow, we realised that there are more lessons to be learned than first meets the eye.
THE BIOLOGY CLASS
The lesson: How harmful plastics are invading our bodies and lives
What you can also learn: Decorating and design. Peek those school desks made from recycled plastic bottles. They wouldn’t be out of place on a Pinterest mood board. Terazzo is still in, okay?
THE CHEMISTRY LAB
The lesson: How materials can reshape the way we live
What you can also learn about: Dogs. One of the little science experiments on the lab table is about how various types of dog fur from several different breeds can or cannot be weaved into pelts. The conscientious science student who did the experiment has collected bits of fur and labelled them with “Husky”, “Bichon Frise”, “Wheaten terrier” and so on. Which dog owner, after sweeping up all the piles of shedded fur in their home, hasn’t thought about weaving something useful out of it?
THE SCHOOL UNIFORMS
The lesson: Conformity
What you can also learn: How to curate a conscious wardrobe. “We designed them in the most efficient way, meaning we looked for what was out there that was not too costly and didn’t have to be shipped in, because shipping things in is considered (adding to your) carbon footprint,” Lim told us. Much of the material came from local makers, and additionally, “We tried our best to find stuff on Carousell”.
THE GEOGRAPHY CLASS
The lesson: Climate change causes disasters
What you can also learn: How to Carousell like a pro. Some of the props used at School Of Tomorrow have been recycled from Kinetic’s previous projects, like The Not-so Convenience Store that ran in 2021, said Lim, and whatever else they needed, they sourced from Singapore’s favourite online secondhand marketplace, Carousell. In fact, in the short time we were chatting with Lim, Carousell notices popped up on his mobile phone. He’s clearly the king of striking gold on the platform.
THE SICK BAY
The lesson: Earth is ailing
What you can also learn: How to pack a powerful visual message into one simple scene. Ouch.
Singapore Design Week runs until Oct 1. For more information about the various events, visit https://sdw.designsingapore.org/. School of Tomorrow is at Selegie Arts Centre, 30 Selegie Road. Open from 12pm to 8pm. Admission is free. (There is no lift access to Levels 2 and 3. Wheelchair access is available at Level 1 only.)