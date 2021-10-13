Do you like scary movies? Then watch the first trailer for Scream 5

Then we see Dewey calling Sidney to tell her that there have been three murders and it’s all happening again. Poor Sidney really can't catch a break. .

The latest movie in the franchise is titled Scream – just that, not Scream 5 – and it’s the first not to be directed by horror maestro Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

This version is helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who last collaborated on the 2019 horror-comedy, Ready Or Not.

In an interview in May on The Drew Barrymore show, Cox praised the new directors, calling them "incredible" and saying that the new film would be "hip" and "scary".

She added: "It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

The original stars are joined by newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Reggie Conquest.

Scream is slated for release on Jan 14, 2022.