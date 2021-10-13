Do you like scary movies? Then watch the first trailer for Scream 5
The new instalment is set for release in January next year and sees the return of original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox.
The OG slasher flick, Scream, is back for a fifth instalment and there’s a just-dropped first trailer for fans to check out.
The gang’s all back together again as Deputy Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) return to Woodsboro to battle a new killer – or perhaps killers.
The murderous Ghostface is back to his old ways killing off hapless teenagers who, this time, appear to be connected to the original killings. The two-minute trailer opens with the now familiar sequence of a teenage girl receiving a phone call on her landline and when she answers it, the voice goes, “Would you like to play a game, Tara?”
Cue lots of jump scares and stabbing.
Then we see Dewey calling Sidney to tell her that there have been three murders and it’s all happening again. Poor Sidney really can't catch a break. .
The latest movie in the franchise is titled Scream – just that, not Scream 5 – and it’s the first not to be directed by horror maestro Wes Craven, who died in 2015.
This version is helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who last collaborated on the 2019 horror-comedy, Ready Or Not.
In an interview in May on The Drew Barrymore show, Cox praised the new directors, calling them "incredible" and saying that the new film would be "hip" and "scary".
She added: "It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."
The original stars are joined by newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Reggie Conquest.
Scream is slated for release on Jan 14, 2022.