Scream 7 makes a killing at North American box office

Scream 7 slayed the competition at the North American box office, setting a franchise record with US$64.1 million (S$81.4 million) in its opening weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday (Mar 1).

Neve Campbell is back as original heroine Sidney Prescott in the Paramount film, the latest installment in the 30-year-old slasher series featuring yet another Ghostface killer.

Franchise veterans Courteney Cox and David Arquette are also back in the new film. Its worldwide box office topped US$97 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

It was the best-ever opening for a Scream film, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

"This is sensational business," said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"This audience knows these characters and story and that's what they want to see."

The killer opening for Scream 7 knocked Sony's family-friendly animated film GOAT down to second place with US$12 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

The film – the story of an undersized goat who wants to join a basketball-like "roarball" team – was produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who also takes on a voice role.

Wuthering Heights – starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff from Emily Bronte's classic novel – dropped to third place at US$7 million.

Debuting in fourth place was concert film Twenty-One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, featuring a performance from the US band in Mexico City. It earned US$4.3 million.

And in fifth place was EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert, Baz Luhrmann's documentary about the legendary rocker featuring remastered footage.

The Neon film earned US$3.5 million when it expanded to a wider theatrical release in North America.