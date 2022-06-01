The Script announces concerts in Singapore and other Southeast Asian cities in September

You might remember them from their classics like Superheroes and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved. Now, get ready to fall in love with The Script’s music all over again, live in concert.

The Irish pop-rock band posted announcements on their social media pages on Wednesday (Jun 1), letting Southeast Asian fans know of their return to the region.

They said in a tweet: “Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia!! It's been way too long. We are looking forward to bringing our Tales From The Script Greatest Hits tour to you in 2022!”

In addition to playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep 25, the band will also make stops at Manila’s Moa Arena, the Impact Arena in Bangkok and Jakarta’s Istora Senayan.