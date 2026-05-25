Irish pop rock band The Script to perform in Singapore in March 2027
The Script will take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Mar 31, 2027.
We’re not moving, because Irish pop rock band The Script has announced it is bringing its Man In The Arena world tour to Singapore on Mar 31, 2027 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Known for mega hits like Breakeven, Hall Of Fame and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, the group last brought its timeless hits and magnetic energy to Singapore in February 2025 for the Satellites world tour.
While further ticketing details are yet to be confirmed, according to The Script’s official Instagram post, the general sale for the tickets will begin on Friday (May 29) from 9.30am local time.
Tickets will be sold via Sistic. Prices are yet to be announced.
Kicking off in the UK and Ireland in October 2026, the tour is also set to land in other Asian cities including Manila and Jakarta next year.
This tour comes in accompaniment with the band’s upcoming album, The User’s Guide To Being Human, set to be released on Aug 14. Its lead single, Man In The Arena, was released on May 22.
This album follows the 2024 album release, Satellites, which was frontman Danny O’Donoghue’s expression of grief over the passing of co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan in 2023.
The final line-up for the tour remains to be seen with the absence of co-founder and drummer Glen Power from the band’s activities since 2025.