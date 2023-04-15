The Script’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at age 46
The band announced that Sheehan died in hospital on Friday (Apr 14) after a brief illness.
An Instagram post from The Script confirmed what fans had feared for a while now: Mark Sheehan, the co-founder and guitarist of Irish rock band The Script, has passed away. The 46- year-old died in hospital on Friday (Apr 14) after a brief illness, announced the band.
The post read: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time”.
Over the last year, fans have wondered why Sheehan took a break from the stage. In 2022, he missed the US leg of the band’s tour, which lead singer Danny O’Donoghue explained was to spend time with his family. No details have been provided on the cause of death.
The Script was formed in Dublin in 2001 with Sheehan as guitarist, O’Donoghue as singer-songwriter and Glen Power as drummer. The band moved to London after signing with Sony Music Group, where they released their debut eponymous album and singles such as We Cry, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Breakeven and Before The Worst.
Three chart-topping albums – Science & Faith, #3, and No Sound Without Silence – followed. Their fifth album Freedom Child was released in 2017, while their sixth Sunsets & Full Moons was in 2019. A Greatest Hits compilation album was launched in 2021.
Tributes from celebrities have poured in, especially from fellow Irish artistes. Hozier wrote: “So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all.”
Sheehan leaves behind wife Rina Sheehan, who is from Texas, and three children.