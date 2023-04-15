The Script’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at age 46

An Instagram post from The Script confirmed what fans had feared for a while now: Mark Sheehan, the co-founder and guitarist of Irish rock band The Script, has passed away. The 46- year-old died in hospital on Friday (Apr 14) after a brief illness, announced the band.

The post read: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time”.