Hit Netflix series Single’s Inferno coming back for 5th season

Each season has captured the attention of a global audience and made its way to Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Series chart. Single’s Inferno's first season, which debuted in 2021, made history as the first Korean unscripted show to break into the Global Top 10.

Season two had over 65 million viewing hours, holding its position in the Top 10 over four weeks, while season three also held its own on the chart for five consecutive weeks.

Season four dropped on Jan 14 this year. It, too, entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English shows.

"We’ve made it to season five thanks to the immense love and support from our viewers," teased producers Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun and Park Suji, who promised that "season five will be filled with new excitement and romance".