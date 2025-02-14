Hit Netflix series Single’s Inferno coming back for 5th season
Are you ready for another season of hot singles trying to find love?
Before you can even catch your breath after that season four finale, Netflix has announced that a fifth season of the hit dating series Single's Inferno is coming.
Netflix made the announcement on Thursday (Feb 13), just two days after the season four finale dropped.
This reality dating show gathers hot single men and women looking for love on a remote island, known as the Inferno, where they live together. To escape this “Inferno” and move to “Paradise”, two contestants must choose each other as the person they would most love to date.
The hit series is hosted by former contestant Dex, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, actress Lee Da-hee and comedian Hong Jin-kyung.
Each season has captured the attention of a global audience and made its way to Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Series chart. Single’s Inferno's first season, which debuted in 2021, made history as the first Korean unscripted show to break into the Global Top 10.
Season two had over 65 million viewing hours, holding its position in the Top 10 over four weeks, while season three also held its own on the chart for five consecutive weeks.
Season four dropped on Jan 14 this year. It, too, entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English shows.
"We’ve made it to season five thanks to the immense love and support from our viewers," teased producers Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun and Park Suji, who promised that "season five will be filled with new excitement and romance".