Second Golden Bell Award for actor Christopher Lee

Actor Christopher Lee has done it again. This time, he took home the Best Actor award in a Mini-series or Television Film for his performance in Workers at the Golden Bell Awards held in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 2).

The 50-year-old's first Golden Bell Award was in 2014 for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the family drama A Good Wife.

The HBO Asia series Workers was a hit at the awards. Other than Lee, co-star Simon Hsueh also bagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film category.