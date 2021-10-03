Second Golden Bell Award for actor Christopher Lee
It is the first series where the Singapore-based actor had lines largely in Taiwanese Hokkien.
Actor Christopher Lee has done it again. This time, he took home the Best Actor award in a Mini-series or Television Film for his performance in Workers at the Golden Bell Awards held in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 2).
The 50-year-old's first Golden Bell Award was in 2014 for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the family drama A Good Wife.
The HBO Asia series Workers was a hit at the awards. Other than Lee, co-star Simon Hsueh also bagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film category.
The series about a group of happy-go-lucky blue-collared workers took home the Best Mini-series Award as well. It is the first drama where Lee spoke mainly in the taiyu dialect.
Lee accepted his award via video from Marina Bay Sands hotel. “I’m so happy,” he said and thanked the cast, crew and his family.
"I want to thank my wife, Fann, and my son, Zed. In particular, I'm really thankful to my wife. It is because of your dedication and your unconditional support that I feel at ease acting and filming dramas outside."
Hsueh’s bigger win was for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the period drama Born Into Loving Hands.
The Best Actress award went to Chung Hsin-ling for her role in U Motherbaker. The same family dramedy also picked up Best Supporting Actor for Darren Chiu.
Another entrant that went home with several wins was The Magician On The Skywalk, which won Best Drama Series, Best Director for a Drama Series as well as Best Newcomer for its 12-year-old lead Lee Yi-chao.
The fantasy drama about children living in a demolished Taiwan shopping mall in the 1980s also scooped up awards for lighting, cinematography, and art and design – making it the biggest winner with a total of six trophies.