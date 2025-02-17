Selena Gomez announces surprise new album with fiance Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez will drop a new album with her fiance and "best friend" Benny Blanco next month.

The 32-year-old pop star has shocked fans by announcing the couple's upcoming collaboration, I Said I Love You First, will drop on Mar 21.

She shared on Instagram that the first song, Scared Of Loving You, is available now on all streaming platforms.

"We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!" she added.

Commenting on the post, Blanco wrote: "i love you baby (sic)."

While the March release date will have come as a shock to some, others may not have been that surprised after the showbiz power couple were recently in the studio together working on new music.

Last month, a fan commented on one of Blanco's TikTok videos saying: "Benny please make some new songs for our queen", and he replied with a brief clip of Gomez sitting behind a microphone in their home studio.

Blanco previously co-produced Kill Em With Kindness and Same Old Love from Gomez's 2015 album Revival, and in 2019 they collaborated on I Can’t Get Enough, alongside Tainy and J Balvin.

They also worked on Gomez's 2024 song Single Soon.

Gomez recently revealed she feels "genuinely happy" in her life after getting engaged to record producer Blanco.

She told E! News: "I'm genuinely happy where I am and I feel great. People tend to question every part of my life, but that's okay. I think as long as I know where I am and who I'm around, I'm solid."