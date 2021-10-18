Selena Gomez is ‘completely unaware’ of what’s going on in pop culture, and she’s happy about it

Selena Gomez may have millions of followers on her social media pages –including 268 million on Instagram – but it may surprise you to know that the singer and actress doesn’t have those apps on her phone.

The 29-year-old Only Murders In The Building star said in a recent interview on WWD’s Beauty Inc issue that ran on Oct 15 that she does all of her posts through texting her assistant the caption she wants.

She shared that getting off these platforms – including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok – is a “huge, significant part of why I feel like I've been as healthy as I have been”.

"I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life,” she said in the interview.

She explained that being on social media got a bit too much as she felt that her thoughts and everything she consumed “revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things” and she wasn’t getting anything out of it.

Gomez, who currently has new music out with Coldplay, had originally wanted to delete her social media accounts altogether but her team convinced her not to. And she said she was happy with the decision because “it is such a wonderful way to stay connected”.

She added that when she does go on social media, “it makes me happy to know that I'm just being completely honest and being true to who I am".

Gomez has been very open about dealing with mental health struggles such as anxiety and depression. In 2020, she shared that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and in 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant because of the autoimmune disease, lupus.